In August 1961, Christo spent some time in Germany, during the construction of the Berlin Wall. Back in Paris, Christo and Jeanne-Claude proposed to erect a "Wall of Oil Barrels" blocking Rue Visconti, one of Paris's narrowest streets, which they realized the following year. #ChristoParis @centrepompidou Image: Christo and Jeanne-Claude, "Wall of Oil Barrels – The Iron Curtain, Rue Visconti, Paris, 1961-62." Photo: Jean-Dominique Lajoux.