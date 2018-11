View this post on Instagram

On this day, 25 June 1942 the French collaborationist press denounced the Zazous: young people who embraced African American swing and jazz music and style and fought with fascists in the streets. We've done an episode of our podcast about the Zazous and other anti-Nazi youth movements during World War II. Find it on iTunes or your favourite podcast app by searching "working class history" and subscribe! Pictured: a female Zazou . . . #OtD #TDIH #onthisday #history #peopleshistory #radicalhistory #laborhistory #antifa #Zazou #Zazous #France