Izïa Higelin était l'invitée de "Boomerang". Au micro d'Augustin Trapenard, elle a chanté la célèbre musique "Over the Rainbow" interprétée en 1938 par Judy Garland pour "Le Magicien d'Oz", comme pour revivre les formidables aventures de Dorothée sillonnant l'inoubliable chemin de briques jaunes.
La chanteuse Izïa reprenait en direct la chanson écrite pour Judy Garland, en 1938, qui interprétait Dorothée Gale dans le film "Le Magicien d'Oz", sorti en salles en 1939. Elle est le thème musical du film composé par Harold Arlen et Herbert Stothart :
Izia reprend "Over the Rainbow" du Magicien d'Oz
"Somewhere over the rainbow
Way up high
And the dreams that you dream of
Once in a lullaby
Somewhere over the rainbow
Bluebirds fly
And the dreams that you dream of
Dreams really do come true
Someday, I wish upon a star
Wake up where the clouds are far behind me
Where trouble melts like lemon drops
High above the chimney top
That's where you'll find me
Somewhere over the rainbow
Bluebirds fly
And the dreams that you dare to
Oh why, oh why can't I ?"
