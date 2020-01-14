Izïa Higelin était l'invitée de "Boomerang". Au micro d'Augustin Trapenard, elle a chanté la célèbre musique "Over the Rainbow" interprétée en 1938 par Judy Garland pour "Le Magicien d'Oz", comme pour revivre les formidables aventures de Dorothée sillonnant l'inoubliable chemin de briques jaunes.

Izïa Higelin lors de la 43e édition du festival de musique rock et pop "Le Printemps de Bourges", avril 2019.
Izïa Higelin lors de la 43e édition du festival de musique rock et pop "Le Printemps de Bourges", avril 2019. © AFP / GUILLAUME SOUVANT

Izïa interprète "Over the Rainbow"

La chanteuse Izïa reprenait en direct la chanson écrite pour Judy Garland, en 1938, qui interprétait Dorothée Gale dans le film "Le Magicien d'Oz", sorti en salles en 1939. Elle est le thème musical du film composé par Harold Arlen et Herbert Stothart :

1 min

Izia reprend "Over the Rainbow" du Magicien d'Oz

Par Izïa Higelin

"Somewhere over the rainbow 

Way up high 

And the dreams that you dream of 

Once in a lullaby 

Somewhere over the rainbow 

Bluebirds fly 

And the dreams that you dream of 

Dreams really do come true 

Someday, I wish upon a star 

Wake up where the clouds are far behind me 

Where trouble melts like lemon drops 

High above the chimney top 

That's where you'll find me 

Somewhere over the rainbow 

Bluebirds fly 

And the dreams that you dare to 

Oh why, oh why can't I ?" 

Aller plus loin

🎧 RÉÉCOUTER - Izïa, invitée de Boomerang 

Thèmes associés
Izia donne de la voix
A la découverte des cultures dans le monde animal
Culture
"All I Want For Christmas Is You" : pour le meilleur et pour le pire, Mariah Carey est la reine de Noël
Ce contenu n'est pas ouvert aux commentaires.