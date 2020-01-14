Izïa Higelin était l'invitée de "Boomerang". Au micro d'Augustin Trapenard, elle a chanté la célèbre musique "Over the Rainbow" interprétée en 1938 par Judy Garland pour "Le Magicien d'Oz", comme pour revivre les formidables aventures de Dorothée sillonnant l'inoubliable chemin de briques jaunes.

Izïa Higelin lors de la 43e édition du festival de musique rock et pop "Le Printemps de Bourges", avril 2019. © AFP / GUILLAUME SOUVANT

Izïa interprète "Over the Rainbow"

La chanteuse Izïa reprenait en direct la chanson écrite pour Judy Garland, en 1938, qui interprétait Dorothée Gale dans le film "Le Magicien d'Oz", sorti en salles en 1939. Elle est le thème musical du film composé par Harold Arlen et Herbert Stothart :

1 min Izia reprend "Over the Rainbow" du Magicien d'Oz Par Izïa Higelin

"Somewhere over the rainbow

Way up high

And the dreams that you dream of

Once in a lullaby

Somewhere over the rainbow

Bluebirds fly

And the dreams that you dream of

Dreams really do come true

Someday, I wish upon a star

Wake up where the clouds are far behind me

Where trouble melts like lemon drops

High above the chimney top

That's where you'll find me

Somewhere over the rainbow

Bluebirds fly

And the dreams that you dare to

Oh why, oh why can't I ?"

