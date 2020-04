View this post on Instagram

Today is #transdayofvisibility , a moment to celebrate the spectrum of trans identities and to bring awareness about trans issues and transphobia. So here’s a picture of me, in the recent days. #thisiswhattranslookslike 🌈My experience of my own transness is a never-ending process. It took me years to understand it and to embrace it. Younger I wouldn’t identify more with masculinity than I did with femininity. These words have always been empty for me, I couldn’t relate. Other adjectives would come to my mind to describe what people meant through these words, other qualities and dynamics beyond gender. The problem is that our society rests upon this duality. Systemic violences are constantly committed based on this duality. Of course this isn’t an issue either to identify as a man or a woman, don't get me wrong! All I’m trying to say - that regards only my own experience - is that I suffered my gender dysphoria silently, and it took me years to claim the right to feel at home in my body. To perform my mastectomy more than a year ago has totally changed my life. It was a rebirth. When I looked in the mirror for the first time, it felt like recognizing myself after 20 years of absence. It was one of the most powerful and happiest moments of my existence. Since 10 months I’m on another journey: hormones. I don’t know where it’ll take me, again I see my own transness as a never-ending process. There are many ways to be trans, if you listen carefully you’ll hear a symphony of birds. Feel free to ask me questions but please do it with kindness. Do understand that I don’t have to answer if I feel uncomfortable, I’ve been harassed and insulted enough to feel the burn of some wounds if certain questions come out. Please also understand that I don’t hold all the answers, that my transness is a voyage where I learn everyday, and where I feel differently, expanding, everyday. (Following in comments) #tdov #transgender #thisiswhattranslookslike #nonbinary #queer #lgbtqia