View this post on Instagram

Today is the 40th anniversary of the first exhibition of the Stars (星星) 40 years ago, 27th of September 1979, Beijing, The group’s members made history when they defied government regulation and mounted an unofficial exhibition on the railings of the National Art Museum in Beijing. After two days, the exhibition was outlawed. The group’s main leaders were Huang Rui, Ma Desheng, Wang Keping, Qu Lei Lei, and Yan Li. Wang Keping’s wooden sculpture « Silence » 沉默 showed a mouth plugged and a blind eye to express the political climate of that time. photograph by Li Xiaobin #wangkeping #huangrui #madesheng #stars #xingxing #beijing #freedom #chinesecontemporaryart #censorship #arthistory @madesheng.1952 @huangrui_artist @wang_keping_sculpture