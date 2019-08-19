Mélanie Bauer nous entraîne dans son sillage bleuté, pour une heure teintée de surf, de yéyé et de psychédélisme...

Cat Power à Hyde Park, juillet 2019, Londres
Cat Power à Hyde Park, juillet 2019, Londres © Getty / Dave J Hogan / Contributeur

Programmation musicale 

  • L'épée & The Liminanas & Emmanuelle Seigner, "Dreams" 
  • Pierre Vassiliu , "Face B :Je suis un pingouin"
  • Barbagallo, "La paix"
  • Tame Impala, "Borderline"
  • Cannibale, "Frogs"
  • La Femme, "Sur la planche"
  • Fat White Family, "Rock fishes"
  • The Horrors, "Still Life"
  • Lana Del Rey, "Doin' time"
  • Cat Power, "American Flag"
  • Catpower & Lana Del Rey, "Woman" 
