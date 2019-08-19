Mélanie Bauer nous entraîne dans son sillage bleuté, pour une heure teintée de surf, de yéyé et de psychédélisme...
Programmation musicale
- L'épée & The Liminanas & Emmanuelle Seigner, "Dreams"
- Pierre Vassiliu , "Face B :Je suis un pingouin"
- Barbagallo, "La paix"
- Tame Impala, "Borderline"
- Cannibale, "Frogs"
- La Femme, "Sur la planche"
- Fat White Family, "Rock fishes"
- The Horrors, "Still Life"
- Lana Del Rey, "Doin' time"
- Cat Power, "American Flag"
- Catpower & Lana Del Rey, "Woman"