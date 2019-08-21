Aujourd’hui, Mélanie Bauer est soul, hip hop, clubbing, chanson, bref, elle est dynamique et lumineuse, comme un doux retour de vacances...

Programmation musicale 

  • Anderson Paak & Smokey Robinson, "Make it better"
  • Sam Cooke, "A Change Is Gonna Come"
  • Jeanne Cherhal, "L'an 40"
  • M/Matthieu Chedid & Billie Chedid, "Massaï"
  • Theophilus London ft. Ian Isiah, "pretty"
  • N.E.R.D, "Hypnotize U"
  • Daft Punk, medley, "Human After All, Together,One More Time, Music Sounds Better With You"
  • Karen O & Danger Mouse, "Woman"
  • LCD Soundsystem, "Daft Punk Is Playing At My House"
  • Metronomy, "Salted caramel ice cream"
  • CSS, "Let's Make Love and Listen to Death From Above"
