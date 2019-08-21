Aujourd’hui, Mélanie Bauer est soul, hip hop, clubbing, chanson, bref, elle est dynamique et lumineuse, comme un doux retour de vacances...
Programmation musicale
- Anderson Paak & Smokey Robinson, "Make it better"
- Sam Cooke, "A Change Is Gonna Come"
- Jeanne Cherhal, "L'an 40"
- M/Matthieu Chedid & Billie Chedid, "Massaï"
- Theophilus London ft. Ian Isiah, "pretty"
- N.E.R.D, "Hypnotize U"
- Daft Punk, medley, "Human After All, Together,One More Time, Music Sounds Better With You"
- Karen O & Danger Mouse, "Woman"
- LCD Soundsystem, "Daft Punk Is Playing At My House"
- Metronomy, "Salted caramel ice cream"
- CSS, "Let's Make Love and Listen to Death From Above"