“Let us all gather around and bid our farewells To the beautiful game of the black mamba Gone are the days of a legendary fade away As he fades away, back to blackness” The loss of Kobe is a loss to the whole world and unimaginable loss to LA. He was our king. He brought so much fire and joy to this city, to the game, to my life personally. I was lucky to have met him, to just bask in his presence made you feel invincible. In 2016, Nike hosted a day of the dead event at my gallery, MAMA. I was losing it that my favorite athlete of all time was in my personal work space. Looking back at the images now it’s haunting. The quote above was written on the wall. There was an alter set up with his jerseys, 8 and 24, with marigolds and candles. It felt sad then to know we wouldn’t watch this beautiful creature play again, but he was the Mamba. He was supposed to live forever. For the world, for Los Angeles, for myself, this is a deeply painful loss. But for his family, the loss of him and his daughter is unfathomable. We can never take our loved ones for granted. Not even for one second. My heart goes out to the Bryant’s. To the world. To the love of basketball. Mamba Forever. #kobebryant #ripkobe #mamba #mamagallery 💜💛