Ce matin, Gérémy Crédeville reprend "Around the wolrd" des Daft Punk, masqué, casqué.

Le 19 mars à 16h12, je reçois un message du rédacteur en chef de l’émission qui m’écrit : « Pour chanter, ça sera avec masque dorénavant ». Pas un bonjour, pas un je t’aime.

En gros, son message voulait dire : « démissionne », mais j’ai répondu « OK, cool ».

Je vais vous prouver aujourd’hui que chanter avec un masque c’est chiant.

Et pour illustrer mon propos, j’ai choisi de reprendre « Around the World » des Daft Punk.

Pour la bonne compréhension de tous, je vous ai quand même traduit l’intégralité des paroles.

Et avec ça, on ne pourra pas dire que j’étais pas masqué (mettre le casque)

Alors oui, c’est pas du tout radiophonique, mais maintenant on est filmé, c’est pour ça que les chanteurs doivent chanter masqués, même à l’autre bout du studio, même derrière un plexi, même avec un test PCR négatif. Vous avez dit absurde ?

Chanter sans masque me manque déjà, les soirées me manquent, les bises me manquent, même les foires me manquent.

(voix de forain) "Allez c’est parti. La tête en bas, les pieds en l’air, directement vers les étoiles. Je pousse le manège à sa vitesse maximale. Chaud ! On tire la fifi la fifi la ficelle, allez ici pas de perdants que des gagnants.

J’aurais peut-être pas dû garder l’intro…

Around the world, around the world (dire Autour du Monde à la place)

Around the world, around the world

Around the world, around the world (changer de page)

Around the world, around the world

Around the world, around the world LA CHANSON DURE 7 MINUTES

Around the world, around the world

Around the world, around the world

Around the world, around the world

Around the world, around the world JE VOUS AI IMPRIMÉ LES PAROLES SI VOUS VOULEZ SUIVRE

Around the world, around the world

Around the world, around the world

Around the world, around the world

Around the world, around the world

Around the world, around the world

Around the world, around the world AH MERDE J’AI SAUTÉ UNE LIGNE !

Around the world, around the world IL FAUT LA RECOMMENCER

La suite à écouter et à retrouver en vidéo !