Il est le 534e sociétaire de la Comédie-Française. Le comédien, Benjamin Lavernhe, qu'on retrouvera à la rentrée sur les planches et au cinéma vient nous donner cinq chansons à écouter avant de monter sur scène, mais aussi pour marcher dans la rue et se sentier vivant.

Le comédien Benjamin Lavernhe, Paris, octobre 2016
Le comédien Benjamin Lavernhe, Paris, octobre 2016 © Getty / Stephane Grangier - Corbis / Contributeur

Le top 5 de Benjamin Lavernhe 

  1. Dean Town - Vulfpeck
  2. Bonnie and Clyde (Live Casino de Paris 1985) / Serge Gainsbourg 
  3. Boogie on a reggae woman - Stevie Wonder
  4. Heplessly Hoping - Crosby, Still, Nash and Young
  5. Dedicated to the one I love - The Mamas and the Papas

La programmation musicale du jour

  • "Don’t do it" - NERD ft. Kendrick Lamar
  • "Goodbye Jimmy Reed" - Bob Dylan
  • "Instant réversible" - Malik Djoudi
  • "Worry" - Songhoy Blues
  • "Les Humains" - Salut c’est cool
  • “love you should’ve come over” - Jeff Buckley
  • "Carla’s got a boyfriend" - Baxter Dury
  • "La fin du monde" - Ludo Pin
  • "La vérité nue" - Juniore
  • "Suicide is pianless" - The Mash
