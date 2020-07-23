Il est le 534e sociétaire de la Comédie-Française. Le comédien, Benjamin Lavernhe, qu'on retrouvera à la rentrée sur les planches et au cinéma vient nous donner cinq chansons à écouter avant de monter sur scène, mais aussi pour marcher dans la rue et se sentier vivant.
Le top 5 de Benjamin Lavernhe
- Dean Town - Vulfpeck
- Bonnie and Clyde (Live Casino de Paris 1985) / Serge Gainsbourg
- Boogie on a reggae woman - Stevie Wonder
- Heplessly Hoping - Crosby, Still, Nash and Young
- Dedicated to the one I love - The Mamas and the Papas
La programmation musicale du jour
- "Don’t do it" - NERD ft. Kendrick Lamar
- "Goodbye Jimmy Reed" - Bob Dylan
- "Instant réversible" - Malik Djoudi
- "Worry" - Songhoy Blues
- "Les Humains" - Salut c’est cool
- “love you should’ve come over” - Jeff Buckley
- "Carla’s got a boyfriend" - Baxter Dury
- "La fin du monde" - Ludo Pin
- "La vérité nue" - Juniore
- "Suicide is pianless" - The Mash