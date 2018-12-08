......
La Discothèque d’Emile Sornin
- Thundercat « Captain Stupido »
- Dick Annegarn « Le grand dîner »
- BADBADNOTGOOD & Ghostface Killah Strark's Reality
- Albert Marcoeur « La Ceuillette des noix » (album à Colorier 1975)
- Jane Birkin « Kawasaki » album Di Doo Dah
- Domotic « Meurtre d'un pêcheur » (B.O du film Le Démon des hautes plaines) 2015
- Mndsgn « Bweyy » (feat. Swarvy)
- Raymond Scott “B1 Portofino 2” (Manhattan research Inc.)
- GZA feat RZA “Liquid Swords”
- Peter Thomas Sound Orchestra « Bolero On the Moon Rocks » Raumpatrouille complete Music 16