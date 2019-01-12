......

La playlist de Leyla McCalla 

  • Stevie Wonder « Have A Talk With God » 
  • Manno Charlemagne et Marco « Dyalog »
  • Trio Select « Plein Caille »
  • Lauryn Hill  « The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill »
  • Duke Ellington  « Isfahan (The Far East Suite) »
  • Caetano Veloso, Gilberto Gil  « Tropicalia »
  • Lost Bayou Ramblers  « Kalenda »
  • Petunia and the Vipers «  Petunia and the Vipers »
  • Les gypsies de Petion Ville « Courage »
  • Canray Fontenot  « Allons danser » (Louisiana Hot Sauce, Creole Style) 
  • Lolita Cuevas, Frantz Casséus « Haitian Folk Songs » 
