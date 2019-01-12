......
La playlist de Leyla McCalla
- Stevie Wonder « Have A Talk With God »
- Manno Charlemagne et Marco « Dyalog »
- Trio Select « Plein Caille »
- Lauryn Hill « The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill »
- Duke Ellington « Isfahan (The Far East Suite) »
- Caetano Veloso, Gilberto Gil « Tropicalia »
- Lost Bayou Ramblers « Kalenda »
- Petunia and the Vipers « Petunia and the Vipers »
- Les gypsies de Petion Ville « Courage »
- Canray Fontenot « Allons danser » (Louisiana Hot Sauce, Creole Style)
- Lolita Cuevas, Frantz Casséus « Haitian Folk Songs »