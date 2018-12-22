...
- Travis Scott – "Stop Trying To Be God"
- 070 Shake – "I Laugh When I'm With Friends But Sad When I'm Alone"
- IAMDDB – "Trophy"
- Kali Uchis – "Sycamore Tree "
- Ama Lou – "Wire"
- Mount Kimbie & James Blake – "We Go Home Together"
- Metro Boomin – "Up To Something" (ft. Travis Scott & Young Thug)
- Mos Def – "Ms Fat Booty"
- Blood Orange – "Holy Will"
- Bessie Jones – "See Aunt Dinah"
- Alan Lomax – "Black Woman"
- Tlahoun Gessesse – "Aykedashem Lebe"
- Tinariwen – "Sastanàqqàm"
- Dimi Mint Abba – "Oh Lord Bring Appartheid Crashing Down"