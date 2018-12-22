...

  • Travis Scott – "Stop Trying To Be God"
  • 070 Shake – "I Laugh When I'm With Friends But Sad When I'm Alone" 
  • IAMDDB – "Trophy"
  • Kali Uchis – "Sycamore Tree "
  • Ama Lou – "Wire" 
  • Mount Kimbie & James Blake – "We Go Home Together"
  • Metro Boomin – "Up To Something" (ft. Travis Scott & Young Thug)
  • Mos Def – "Ms Fat Booty"
  • Blood Orange – "Holy Will"
  • Bessie Jones – "See Aunt Dinah"
  • Alan Lomax – "Black Woman"
  • Tlahoun Gessesse – "Aykedashem Lebe"
  • Tinariwen – "Sastanàqqàm"
  • Dimi Mint Abba – "Oh Lord Bring Appartheid Crashing Down" 
