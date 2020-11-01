La playlist de nuit
La playlist de nuit du dimanche 01 novembre 2020
57 minutes
Programmation musicale
- FLEET FOXESCan I believe you2020
- Asaf Avidan, Tamir MudkatRock of Lazarus2020
- BERTRAND BETSCHA la nage2020
- DALHIAHide my face2020
- TENEREA qui l'honneur2020
- GLASS ANIMALSIt's all so incredibly loud2020
- SUTJA GUTIERREZEmpty flower pots (extended version)2020
- YVAN MURENZIFrisson (feat.Nelick)2020
- Jaguar JonzeRising sun2020
- Potatohead People, BunnieKettle boiling (feat. Bunnie)2020
- Jeshi30,000 feet (feat. Celeste)2020
- Nana AdjoaNational song2020
- Bonnie BananeFlash2020
- CHICANO BATMANColor my life2020
- Bon Voyage OrganisationBolerotobahn2020
