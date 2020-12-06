La playlist de nuit
La playlist de nuit du dimanche 06 décembre 2020
57 minutes
Programmation musicale
- LIAM GALLAGHERAll you're dreaming of
- The BrooksMerry Christmas Baby2020
- NAIVE NEW BEATERSSwamp (Cover Version)
- JAFARISGlue2020
- CAROL DYTZBem te vi2020
- MARIO GHANNATransas2020
- VIAGRA BOYSAin't Nice2021
- Nicolas RepacElectrosapiens2020
- Lewis EvansRock in the sea2020
- MIDNITEOver yonder2020
- CEDRIC MYTONLa le bella2020
- Twan TeeOn the road2020
- ROBIN TROWERUnited state of mind2020
