La playlist de nuit
La playlist de nuit du samedi 06 mars 2021
57 minutes
Programmation musicale
- Zero 7Today2006
- MichelleSunrise (Feat. Arlo Parks)2020
- THE ROOTSYou got me1999
- CHATONWest Indies2021
- SAD NIGHT DYNAMITEIcy violence2021
- BIRDYLoneliness2021
- EMMIT FENNUntil We Leave the Ground2021
- Arlo ParksEugene2020
- DONNY HATHAWAYA song for you
- MOSES SUMNEYMe in twenty years
- PETER HARPERBorn without2021
- VICTOR SOLFI Don't Fit
- JAY-JAY JOHANSONWhy wait until tomorrow2021
