La playlist de nuit
La playlist de nuit du samedi 07 mars 2020
57 minutes
Programmation musicale
- CJ FLYShow you2020
- MICK JENKINSCarefree2020
- AITCHTaste (make it shake)2019
- GorillazDésolé (feat. Fatoumata Diawara)2020
- SYNAPSONBensema (Feat. Oumou Sangaré)2020
- NSGOurself2020
- GREGORY PORTERRevival (Roman Kouder Remix)2020
- CelesteStop this flame2020
- CisceroGood to know (feat. Masego, Kp & Ambriia)2019
- KID FRANCESCOLICity lights2020
- KHALID X DISCLOSUREKnow your worth2020
- SAM SMITHTo Die For2020
- Tom Misch & Yussef DayesWhat Kinda Music2020
- SEBASTIEN TELLIERA Ballet2020
Thèmes associés
(Ré)écouter La playlist de nuit