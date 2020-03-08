La playlist de nuit
La playlist de nuit du dimanche 08 mars 2020
57 minutes
Programmation musicale
- LUCAS SANTTANAA pele morena2020
- Seu Jorge & Roge, Seu Jorge, Roge, Peu Murray, Pretinho Da SerrinhaPra você amigo2020
- BECKDeadweight
- PAPOOZFigs and gorgonzola2020
- SCISSOR SISTERSLauraLabel : WELOVEYOU
- TENNISNeed your love2020
- MilkPrisoner (feat. Benny Sings)2019
- MAC MILLERThat's on me2020
- BEABADOOBEEDance with me2018
- The StrokesAt the door2020
- JunioreSoudain2020
- PEACH PITShampoo bottles2020
- GRIMES4ÆM2020
- MORMOROutside2019
- Arlo ParksEugene2020
