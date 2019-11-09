La playlist de nuit
La playlist de nuit du samedi 09 novembre 2019
44 minutes
Programmation musicale
- North Mississippi AllstarsWhat you gonna do? (feat. Mavis Staples)2019
- SUDAN ARCHIVESPelicans in the summer2019
- NANCY WILSONLET IT SNOW ! LET IT SNOW ! LET IT SLabel : TELARC2001
- PEACHES & HERBShake your groove thing (original mix)
- LUDWIG VON 88Disco pogo nights (Disco mix)2019
- KEES BERKERSDis kôdis kô2019
- Marianne FaithfullThey come at night2018
- HASSE POULSENBefore you fall2019
- CHRIS GARNEAUDirty night clowns (taken from the new album el radio)
- LES VULVES ASSASSINESBien-être2019
- LEVENTEmpathy2017
- William Z VillainSpike my brainLabel : NORMANDEEP BLUES2017
