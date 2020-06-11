La playlist de nuit
La playlist de nuit du jeudi 11 juin 2020
57 minutes
Programmation musicale
- JULIEN GRANELBagarre bagarre (radio edit)2020
- Baxter DuryCarla s Got A Boyfriend2020
- The ArchitectDarling2020
- BENJAMIN BIOLAYComment est ta peine (radio edit)2020
- Agnes ObelCamera’s rolling2020
- EMILIE SIMONEn attendant l'aurore2020
- Bertrand BelinGlissé redressé2019
- Other LivesHey Hey (radio edit)2020
- ThundercatBlack qualls (feat. Steve Lacy & Steve Arrington)2020
- EZECHIEL PAILHESTu te rapelleras2020
- Andrea Laszlo De SimoneChapter I : Immensità2020
- ChassolSavana, Céline, Aya, Pt. 22020
- La FelineOù est passée ton âme ?2019
