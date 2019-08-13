La playlist de nuit
La playlist de nuit du mardi 13 août 2019
57 minutes
Programmation musicale
- JON SAUVAGEDoux poison2018
- VERONICA FUSAROLie to me (radio edit)2019
- BALTHAZARYou're so real2019
- MARTIN MEYAnd a child - Alte2019
- FAYE WEBSTERRight side of my neck2019
- MAVERICK SABREDon't talk about it2019
- DEBBIE SPARROWTout ce qu'on veut2019
- Joan As Police WomanWhat a world2019
- Black PumasConfines2019
- FRED NEVCHEJe naviguais vers mon rêve2018
- Rosie LowePharoah2019
- TAYLOR RICECafé amarillo2019
- CORTE REALPays vaincu2019
- The Divine ComedyYou'll never work in this town again2019
- CassiaSmall spaces2019
- Roseaux Feat. Ben L Oncle Soul, Ben L Oncle SoulI am going home2019
- LEE FIELDS & THE EXPRESSIONSWake up (instrumental)
