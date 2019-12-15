La playlist de nuit
La playlist de nuit du dimanche 15 décembre 2019
57 minutes
Programmation musicale
- CIGARETTES AFTER SEXFalling in love2019
- LANA DEL REYHow to disappear2019
- REX ORANGE COUNTYIt's not the same anymore2019
- YANNIS PHILIPPAKISI'm done with the world (& it's done with me)2019
- AMY ORest stop2019
- GAZ COOMBESSlow motion life2018
- Jay-Jay JohansonSmoke2019
- SUDAN ARCHIVESDown on me2019
- PERFUME GENIUSSides (feat. Weyes Blood)2017
- FKA TWIGSFallen alien2019
- TindersticksFor the beauty2019
- CELESTEBoth sides of the moon2019
- BIG THIEFThe toy2019
- Desert SessionsMove together2019
Thèmes associés
(Ré)écouter La playlist de nuit