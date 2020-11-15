La playlist de nuit
La playlist de nuit du dimanche 15 novembre 2020
57 minutes
Programmation musicale
- CHELOUReal2020
- DenizeLa vague2020
- GORILLAZThe pink phantom (feat. Elton John and 6Lack)2020
- GOAT GIRLSad cowboy2020
- MORMORDon't cry2020
- LIAM BAILEYDon't blame NY2020
- CIPIERRENos moments passés2020
- Angelo De AugustineSanta Barbara2020
- ADRIANNE LENKERNot a lot, just forever2020
- BEN HOWARDBlack flies2011
- PATRICK WATSONLost with you2020
- WOODKIDMinus sixty one2020
- FONTAINES D.C.No2020
- THE STROKESThe adults are talking2020
