La playlist de nuit du dimanche 16 juin 2019
57 minutes
Programmation musicale
- JE SUNDEEasy kid2019
- BONNIE PRINCE BILLYThe world's greatest2007
- FAYE WEBSTERKingston2019
- BILLIE EILISHAll the good girls go to hell2019
- MUDDY MONKEn Lea2018
- CLOUBack to One2019
- MAX JURYModern world (Notes from California)2018
- KEREN ANNSous l'eau2019
- Aldous HardingHeaven is empty2019
- KEVIN MORBYNothing sacred / All things wild2019
- KURT VILECome again2018
- HARRY NILSSONOne2004
- BENNY SINGSFAMILIAR2019
- VOYOUIl neige2019
- BILLY JOELNew York state of mind1985
