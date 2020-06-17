La playlist de nuit
La playlist de nuit du mercredi 17 juin 2020
57 minutes
Programmation musicale
- PHILIPPE KATERINE & ANGELEDuo (radio edit)2020
- Jonathan BreeIn the sunshine2020
- Baxter DuryCarla s Got A Boyfriend2020
- Gregory PorterRevival2020
- JockstrapAcid2020
- PETIT PRINCEJsp2020
- Juniore, Anna Jean, Samy Osta, Swanny ElzingreLa vérité nue2020
- BILLIE EILISHIlomilo2019
- YelleJe t'aime encore2020
- LOUS AND THE YAKUZASolo2020
- DAN CROLLStay in L.A2020
- J.S. ONDARAPyramid justice2020
- Enchantee Julia, SaintardChâteau de sable2019
- FONTAINES D.C.A hero's death2020
- Bab L'BluzIla mata
- ALEX100Sol da Bahia2020
