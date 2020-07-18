La playlist de nuit
La playlist de nuit du samedi 18 juillet 2020
57 minutes
Programmation musicale
- Lee Fields & The ExpressionsThinking about you2020
- YBN CORDAEBeen around2019
- YelleJe t'aime encore2020
- STEVE LACYLove 2 fast2019
- Thee Sacred SoulsWeak for your love2020
- BILLIE EILISHIlomilo2019
- Flavien BergerHyper horloge2018
- POMMELa lumière2019
- GabrielsIn loving memory2020
- ORELSAN & DAMSORêvesbizarre2018
- LEONIE PERNETIndia song2018
- LANA DEL REYHappiness is a butterfly2019
- MARSHMELLOBeen thru this before (feat Giggs, SAINt JHN)2020
- SAWEETIETap In2020
