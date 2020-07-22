La playlist de nuit
La playlist de nuit du mercredi 22 juillet 2020
57 minutes
Programmation musicale
- Jorja SmithKiss me in the morning2020
- DAVID WALTERSBwè dlo (feat. Seun Kuti)2020
- BUSCABULLANydia2020
- Urban VillageSakhisizwe2020
- Norah JonesHurts to be alone2020
- NEKFEURouge à lèvres (feat.BJ the Chicago Kid)2019
- Roy Ayers & Adrian Younge & Ali Shaheed MuhammadGravity2020
- CLEA VINCENTBahia2020
- Los YesterdaysTime2020
- RUN THE JEWELSPulling the pin (feat. Mavis Staples & Josh Homme)2020
- U.S. GIRLSIou2020
- P.R2BDolce vita2020
