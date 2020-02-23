La playlist de nuit
La playlist de nuit du dimanche 23 février 2020
57 minutes
Programmation musicale
- Andy ShaufNeon skyline2019
- POMMELa lumière2019
- BILL FAYThe rooster2020
- JULIEN GASCL'appel de la forêt2020
- SokoBeing sad is not a crime2020
- DESTROYERCue synthesizer2020
- MOSES SUMNEYRank & File2018
- ANGELETa reine (version orchestrale)2019
- PATRICK WATSONThe wave2019
- Stephan EicherHaiku - Papillons2019
- Jonathan WilsonKorean tea2019
- BatlikMadeleine2019
- HINDSGood bad times2020
- DAKOTA SUITEMy thirst for you is where I hide2020
- FOUR TETTeenage birdsong2019
