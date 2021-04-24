La playlist de nuit
La playlist de nuit du samedi 24 avril 2021
57 minutes
Programmation musicale
- THE TREMOLO BEER GUTGnossienne No. 1 (I Can't Get No)2021
- BJORN BERGEBound to ramble2020
- Roger FakhrSitting in the sun2021
- Jon BatisteCry2021
- GENTLEMAN'S DUB CLUBCastle in the sky2021
- SAMBA TOUREFondo2021
- Les Mamans Du Congo & RrobinBoum2020
- BIG YOUTHI pray thee (feat. Big Youth)2021
- BIRDPENModern junk2021
- Omar Sosa, Omar Sosa (piano), Menwar (ravanne, voix), Christophe Minck (contrebasse), Steve Argüelles (batterie, percussions)Ravann dan jazz2021
Thèmes associés
(Ré)écouter La playlist de nuit