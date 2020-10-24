La playlist de nuit
La playlist de nuit du samedi 24 octobre 2020
57 minutes
Programmation musicale
- REJJIE SNOWMirrors (feat. Snoh Aalegra & Cam'Obi)2020
- THE HOPHein? (feat.Bonnie Banane & Esso Luxueux)2020
- QUINZEQUINZELe jeune2020
- ICHON9112020
- 21 SAVAGE & METRO BOOMINRunnin2020
- BUSTA RHYMESYUUUU2020
- Wake-up2020
- BRYSON TILLER &. DRAKEOutta time2020
- LITTLE SIMZWhere's my lighter2020
- YELLEPeine de mort2020
- Bongeziwe MabandlaZange2020
- Rodolphe BurgerLe chant des pistes2020
