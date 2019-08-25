La playlist de nuit
La playlist de nuit du dimanche 25 août 2019
57 minutes
Programmation musicale
- BadbadnotgoodIn your eyes (feat. Charlotte Day Wilson)Label : INNOVATIVE LEISURE2016
- Anderson Paak, Lalah HathawayReachin' 2 much (feat. Lalah Hathaway)2019
- INDIA ARIEBrown skin
- GOLDLINK FEAT. MIGUELGot friends2018
- SNOH AALEGRAUnder the InfluenceLabel : ARTIUM RECORDINGS2016
- Michael KiwanukaOne more nightLabel : POLYDOR2016
- IZZY BIZUDiamond2016
- BETTYE SWANNThen you can tell me goodbye
- FAYE WEBSTERFlowers (feat. Father)2019
- ALICE MERTONNo roots2019
- Juniore, Anna Jean, Swanny Elzingre, Agnes Imbault, Samy OstaTout (sinon rien)Label : A+LSO / SONY MUSIC2017
- CATASTROPHENuggets2018
- KAIITMiss Shiney2019
- Labi SiffreI got the (Blues)Label : BLUE NOTE1975
