La playlist de nuit du samedi 27 juillet 2019
57 minutes
Programmation musicale
- Bruit NoirParis2019
- BRONSKI BEATSmalltown boy (Arnaud Rebotini Remix - radio edit)2017
- StardustMusic sounds better with you (Radio Edit)2019
- BotibolHoly altar party2019
- TunngHeatwave2019
- ASTROBALLe frisson ultrasonique (feat. Nina Savary)2019
- Gabi HartmannAlways seel to get things wrong2019
- BibioQuarters2019
- BANDIT VOYAGEMoyen-Âge2018
- CAMP CLAUDENow that you're gone2018
- IDLESMother2017
- ABEL CHERETL'amour saignant2019
- Vanishing TwinMagician's success2019
- JAWHARWinrah marah2018
- CHLOE, ALAIN CHAMFORTANDROGYNE (FEAT. ALAIN CHAMFORT) (ORIGINAL MIX)2017
