La playlist de nuit
La playlist de nuit du mercredi 27 mai 2020
57 minutes
Programmation musicale
- MALIK DJOUDIFolie douce (feat. Juliette Armanet)2020
- BILLIE EILISHIlomilo2019
- POMMELa lumière2019
- S-PRI NOIRHumain2020
- SELAH SUEYou (radio edit)2020
- NEKFEURouge à lèvres (feat.BJ the Chicago Kid)2019
- SLOWTHAIMagic2020
- YELLEJe t'aime encore2020
- NICOLAS JAARSunder2020
- TRAVIS SCOTTThe scotts2020
- ALOISE SAUVAGESi on s'aime2020
- BECKY AND THE BIRDSWondering2020
- CABALLERO & JEANJASSQuand même (feat.Isha)2020
- CARIBOUHome2019
- VoyouLes humains (edit)2020
- RAY CHARLESPrecious thing (till the next somewhere)
- MERYLCoucou2020
- FAKEARTadlo2020
