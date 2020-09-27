La playlist de nuit
La playlist de nuit du dimanche 27 septembre 2020
57 minutes
Programmation musicale
- James RightonThe performer2020
- CHICANO BATMANPolymetronomic harmony2020
- Rodolphe BurgerLa chambre (feat. Christophe et Phillippe Poirier)2020
- ALEX EBERTAutomatic Youth2019
- Bongeziwe MabandlaSalanabani (13.8.18)2020
- CASQUE D'ORAssama2020
- ISLETNo Host2020
- BlundettoBarcelona (feat. Crime Apple)2020
- DEUCETTEDemain2020
- MERYEM ABOULOUAFASay the truth2020
- SOMEONEYou live in my phone2020
- VOYOUJardin d'hiver2020
- Jake BuggRabbit hole2020
- BalthazarHalfway2020
- BLACK BONESBeauty2020
- ALUNABody pump2020
- BlundettoSunday in the club2020
