La playlist de nuit du dimanche 29 novembre 2020
57 minutes
Programmation musicale
- MuzzBad feeling2020
- ADRIANNE LENKERAnything2020
- Bill Callahan, Matt Kinsey, Jaime Zurversa, Adam Jones, Carl SmithAs I wander2020
- HELLO FOREVERHer everything2020
- YAEL NAIMDes trous2020
- WILCOShe's a jar2020
- PHOEBE BRIDGERSPunisher2020
- KEVIN MORBYJamie2020
- OKAY KAYASymbiosis2020
- DOMINIQUE AWagons de porcelaine2020
- The Weather StationRobber2020
- DAMIEN JURADOArthur Aware2020
- GRANDADDYUnderneath the Weeping Willow (Piano Version)2020
- ANGEL OLSENWaving, smiling2020
- SAM AMIDONSpanish merchants daughter2020
- Bertrand BetschRendez-vous2020
- CHAPELIER FOUPôle inconstant2020
