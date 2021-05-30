La playlist de nuit
La playlist de nuit du dimanche 30 mai 2021
57 minutes
Programmation musicale
- GREENTEA PENGDingaling2021
- MndsgnMedium rare2021
- JORJA SMITHWeekend2021
- Leon Bridges & Keite YoungLike a ship2021
- Thee Sacred SoulsWeak for your love2020
- Feng SuaveTomb for rockets2021
- FOUSHEEenjoy the silence2021
- BLACK PUMASRed rover2020
- Dope LemonHey you2019
- BABE RAINBOWReady for tomorrow2021
- STILL WOOZYKenny2021
- ANGEL OLSENMore than this2021
- The Black Keys, Dan Auerbach, Patrick Carney, Kenny Brown, Eric DeatonGoing down south2021
- LIDO PIMIENTAComing thru2020
- MADLIBLatino negro2021
