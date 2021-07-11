La playlist de nuit
La playlist de nuit du dimanche 11 juillet 2021
57 minutes
Programmation musicale
- JONI MITCHELLUrge for going (With Strings) (Blue Sessions)2021
- KINGS OF CONVENIENCECatholic country (Feat Feist)2021
- FAYE WEBSTERI know I'm funny haha2021
- Arthur HL'avalanche2021
- CAT POWERI found a reason2000
- THE VELVET UNDERGROUNDCandy says2014
- Courtney BarnettNeed a little time2018
- Emily LoizeauRenversé2021
- Philippe Cohen Solal & Mike Lindsay, Adam Glover, Hannah Peel, Philippe Cohen Solal, Mike LindsayHark hark, my friend cannon thunders are swelling2021
- PHOEBE BRIDGERSSavior Complex (Copycat Killer Version)2020
- SIMON & GARFUNKELThe only living boy in New York
- LUCY DACUSVBS2021
