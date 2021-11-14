La playlist de nuit
La playlist de nuit du dimanche 14 novembre 2021
57 minutes
Programmation musicale
- LUCA WILDINGNobody game2021
- Delv!sWalk alone track2021
- GAETAN ROUSSELSi par hasard2021
- Piers FacciniDunya2021
- Urban VillageDindi2021
- TIM DUPMontecalvario (avec Aurélie Saada)2021
- Lisa MitchellZombie2021
- BalthazarOn a roll2021
- SOPICOPassage2021
- Poté & Damon AlbarnYoung Lies2021
- JOSE GONZALEZValle local2021
- L'ImperatriceTant d'amour perdu2021
- Sir WasI don’t think we should wait2021
- MATT BERNINGERI'm waiting for the man2021
- LUPOGorge Braise2021
- BonoboRosewood2021
