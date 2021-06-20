La playlist de nuit
57 minutes
Programmation musicale
- Derya Yildirim & Grup SimsekHaydar Haydar2021
- Ballake Sissoko, Vincent Segal, Patrick MessinaJeu sur la symphonie fantastique (feat. Vincent Segal & Patrick Messina)2021
- SONIC BOOMOn a summer's day (remix)2021
- CHEAP RIOTBoredom2021
- SVINKELSLa guerre du feu2021
- MADRID SOLOMutantes melancolicos2021
- BUFFET LUNCHThe power of rocks2021
- JAC BERROCAL & RIVERDOGParcours cicatrice2021
- Howie LeeBirdy island2021
- Lisa Cat-Berro, Lisa Cat-Berro (saxophone alto), Nicolas Larmignat (batterie), Julien Omé (guitare), Stéphane Decolly (basse), Jiduu Krishnamurti (voix)Reincarnation Part II2021
- D' SOUND & MACY GRAYSave some2021
- Tony Allen, Skepta, Ben OkriCosmosis (feat Skepta & Ben Okri)2021
