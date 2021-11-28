Programmation musicale
  • MY BABY
    MY BABYit's a setup2021
  • ALVAN
    ALVANAnything2021
  • OTTILIE B
    OTTILIE B3 x toi2021
  • Pokey Lafarge
    Pokey LafargeYo-yo2021
  • Natalia M. King, Elliot Murphy, Natalia M. King (voix), Fabien Squillante (guitare électrique, arrangements cuivre), Ismail Benhabyles (piano, orgue Hammond B3), Raphaël Ducasse (contrebasse), Rémi Vignolo (batterie), Olivier Bridot (trompette), Sylvain 'Sly' Fetis (saxophone ténor), Jonas Muel (saxophone ténor solo), Vincent Renaudineau (trombone)
    Natalia M. King, Elliot Murphy, Natalia M. King (voix), Fabien Squillante (guitare électrique, arrangements cuivre), Ismail Benhabyles (piano, orgue Hammond B3), Raphaël Ducasse (contrebasse), Rémi Vignolo (batterie), Olivier Bridot (trompette), Sylvain 'Sly' Fetis (saxophone ténor), Jonas Muel (saxophone ténor solo), Vincent Renaudineau (trombone)Forget Yourself2021
  • FOLLY GROUP
    FOLLY GROUPSand fight2021
  • No.1 bestseller2021
  • Kepa, Sarah Mac CoyEldorado (feat. Sarah McCoy)2021
  • Schvedranne, Marion Pique, Bernard Pelmoine, Charles AdamopoulosL'arcane de Susie (feat. Marion Piqué)2021
  • John Milk
    John MilkDon't blame the hammer2021
  • Urban Village
    Urban VillageThrough life changes2021
  • EIGHTY
    EIGHTYFunk you2021
  • BYE BYE PANKE
    BYE BYE PANKEYolo2021
  • NASNobody (feat. Lauryn Hill) (Clean)2021
