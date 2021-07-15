La playlist de nuit
La playlist de nuit du jeudi 15 juillet 2021
57 minutes
Programmation musicale
- ROSALIAI see a darkness2017
- Johnny CashThe mercy seat2000
- FAYE WEBSTERI know I'm funny haha2021
- CROSBY, STILLS, NASH & YOUNGAlmost cut my hair2006
- PHOEBE BRIDGERSChinese Satellite (Copycat Killer Version)2020
- BERTRAND BELINPeggy2013
- ADRIANNE LENKERSteamboat
- JOSE GONZALEZVisions (radio edit)2021
- ANE BRUNGirl from the north country2017
- MarineroThrough the fog2021
- MINA TINDLEPan
- Aldous HardingRevival2021
- JONI MITCHELLHouse of the rising sun2020
- JOHN GRANTThe cruise room
- DARKSIDELawmaker (radio edit)2021
- Chilly GonzalesMinor fantasy2012
