La playlist de nuit du jeudi 26 août 2021
57 minutes
Programmation musicale
- PERFUME GENIUSSome dream2020
- ETIENNE DAHOL'Homme qui marche2014
- JANE BIRKINCes murs épais2020
- C. TANGANAUn veneno (G-Mix)2021
- Nilufer YanyaParadise2019
- La PriestBeginning2020
- BENEENight garden2020
- ROMEO ELVISTPA (radio edit)2021
- NOGA EREZViews (feat. Reo Cragun & Rousso) (radio edit)2020
- LONDON GRAMMARLose your head2021
- PRUDENCENever with u2020
- CLOUSi t'étais moi2020
- TINDERSTICKSSee my girls2020
- Maxwell Farrington & Le SuperhomardWe, us the Pharaohs2021
