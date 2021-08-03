La playlist de nuit
La playlist de nuit du mardi 03 août 2021
57 minutes
Programmation musicale
- Durand Jones & The IndicationsWitchoo2021
- Kadhja BonetMother maybe2018
- Ezra CollectiveWhat am I to do? (feat. Loyle Carner)2019
- Arlo ParksHope2021
- Curtis HardingI won't let you down2021
- DABABYBall if I want to2021
- SAULTAlcohol2021
- JUNGLETalk about it2021
- BASThe Jackie2021
- LEON BRIDGESWhy don't you touch me2021
- H.E.R.We the people : Change2021
- PAUL MAC CARTNEYWhen winter comes (Anderson .Paak Remix)2021
- ALESSIA CARASweet dreams2021
- EnnyI want (radio edit)2021
- YOUNGBOY NEVER BROKE AGAINWhite Teeth2021
- JANELLE MONAEWe the people : Stronger2021
- MONEYBAGG YOShottas (Lala)2021
- ChassolMagical mountains2016
