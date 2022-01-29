La playlist de nuit
La playlist de nuit du samedi 29 janvier 2022
57 minutes
Programmation musicale
- TrentemollerNo more kissing in the rain2022
- EMILY JANE WHITEShow me the war2022
- BEACH HOUSESuperstar2022
- BeirutFyodor dormant2022
- J.P. Bimeni & The Black Belts, J.P. Bimeni, The Black Belts, Rodrigo Diaz, Pablo CanoGive me hope2022
- Huckleberry Finn JrEn route pour la gloire2021
- KHALIDPresent2021
- Benny Sings, Cola Boyy, Mocky, Marc RebilletBeat 100 (feat. Cola Boyy, Mocky & Marc Rebillet)2021
- THE WEEKNDSacrifice2022
- FKA TWIGSJealousy (feat. Rema)2022
- JARVIS COCKERLe gens sont fous, les temps sont flous2021
- Courtney BarnettSunfair sundown2021
- JOY CROOKESSkin2021
- Baudart & MelissendeLa BB2022
