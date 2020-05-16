Visite guidée de la capitale allemande en compagnie de Sa Majesté Frédéric II, de Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach et des frères Benda, de Kurt Weill et de Marlène Dietrich !

Berlin baroque et en musique © Getty / kolderal

Jean-François Zygel : Générique

Frédéric II de Prusse - Ouverture d’Il rè pastore (1er et 3e mvts)

Orchestre de chambre de Berlin, Peter Gülke

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach - Solfeggietto

Shani Diluka, piano

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach - Sonate pour clavier Wq. 65/31 (2e mvt)

Mikhail Pletnev, piano

Georg Anton Benda - Roméo et Juliette

Heidrun Kordes, soprano / Scot Weir, ténor / La Stagione Frankfurt, Michael Schneider

Franz Benda - Sonate pour violon n°32 (1er mvt)

Leila Schayegh, violon / Felix Knecht, violoncelle / Vaclav Luks, piano-forte

Johann Joachim Quantz - Concerto pour fllûte QV5 : 174 (2e mvt)

Emmanuel Pahud, flûte / Kammerakademie Potsdam, Trevor Pinnock

Renan Luce - Berlin

Edith Piaf - L'Homme de Berlin

Bing Crosby - There'll be a Hot Time in the Town of Berlin

Kurt Weill - Berliner Requiem (ballade et épitaphe)

I Solisti del Vento, Flemish Radio Choir, Paul Hillier

Marlene Dietrich - Ich hab' noch einen Koffer in Berlin

Irving Berlin - Always

Sarah Vaughan, Billy Eckstin