Visite guidée de la capitale allemande en compagnie de Sa Majesté Frédéric II, de Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach et des frères Benda, de Kurt Weill et de Marlène Dietrich !
Jean-François Zygel : Générique
Frédéric II de Prusse - Ouverture d’Il rè pastore (1er et 3e mvts)
Orchestre de chambre de Berlin, Peter Gülke
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach - Solfeggietto
Shani Diluka, piano
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach - Sonate pour clavier Wq. 65/31 (2e mvt)
Mikhail Pletnev, piano
Georg Anton Benda - Roméo et Juliette
Heidrun Kordes, soprano / Scot Weir, ténor / La Stagione Frankfurt, Michael Schneider
Franz Benda - Sonate pour violon n°32 (1er mvt)
Leila Schayegh, violon / Felix Knecht, violoncelle / Vaclav Luks, piano-forte
Johann Joachim Quantz - Concerto pour fllûte QV5 : 174 (2e mvt)
Emmanuel Pahud, flûte / Kammerakademie Potsdam, Trevor Pinnock
Renan Luce - Berlin
Edith Piaf - L'Homme de Berlin
Bing Crosby - There'll be a Hot Time in the Town of Berlin
Kurt Weill - Berliner Requiem (ballade et épitaphe)
I Solisti del Vento, Flemish Radio Choir, Paul Hillier
Marlene Dietrich - Ich hab' noch einen Koffer in Berlin
Irving Berlin - Always
Sarah Vaughan, Billy Eckstin