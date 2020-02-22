Un hommage à la grande Jessye Norman, qui nous a quittés en septembre 2019. Une voix inoubliable qui aura tout incarné, du baroque au contemporain en passant par Wagner, Mozart, Verdi, Offenbach ou Cole Porter...

Jessye Norman © Getty

Jean-François Zygel : Générique

Richard Wagner - Dich teure Halle (Tannhäuser, Acte II)

London Philharmonic Orchestra, Klaus Tennstedt

Henry Purcell - Ah ! Belinda (Didon et Enée, Acte I)

English Chamber Orchestra, Raymond Leppard

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart - Wenn die Männer sich verlieben (Die Gärtnerin aus Liebe, Acte I)

Orchestre symphonique de la NDR, Hans Schimdt-Isserstedt

Giuseppe Verdi - O mio Corrado (Il Corsaro, Acte III)

Montserrat Caballé, soprano / José Carreras, ténor / New Philharmonia Orchestra, Lamberto Gardelli

Johannes Brahms - Ihr habt nun Traurigkeit (Un Requiem allemand)

London Philharmonic Orchestra, Klaus Tennstedt

Jacques Offenbach - Vénus dit à Fortune (Les Contes d'Hoffmann, Acte IV)

Choeurs et Orchestre du Théâtre Royale de la Monnaie, Sylvain Cambreling

Georges Bizet - Non, tu ne m'aimes pas (Carmen, Acte II)

Neil Schicoff, ténor / Orchestre national de France, Seiji Ozawa

Gabriel Fauré - Je me plaignais du sort ! (Pénélope, Acte I)

Orchestre Philharmonique de Monte-Carlo, Charles Dutoit

Pietro Mascagni- Voi lo sapete, o mamma (Cavalleria rusticana) Orchestre de Paris, Semyon Bychkov

Cole Porter - In the Still of the Night

Boston Pops Orchestra, John William