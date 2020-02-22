Un hommage à la grande Jessye Norman, qui nous a quittés en septembre 2019. Une voix inoubliable qui aura tout incarné, du baroque au contemporain en passant par Wagner, Mozart, Verdi, Offenbach ou Cole Porter...
Jean-François Zygel : Générique
Richard Wagner - Dich teure Halle (Tannhäuser, Acte II)
London Philharmonic Orchestra, Klaus Tennstedt
Henry Purcell - Ah ! Belinda (Didon et Enée, Acte I)
English Chamber Orchestra, Raymond Leppard
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart - Wenn die Männer sich verlieben (Die Gärtnerin aus Liebe, Acte I)
Orchestre symphonique de la NDR, Hans Schimdt-Isserstedt
Giuseppe Verdi - O mio Corrado (Il Corsaro, Acte III)
Montserrat Caballé, soprano / José Carreras, ténor / New Philharmonia Orchestra, Lamberto Gardelli
Johannes Brahms - Ihr habt nun Traurigkeit (Un Requiem allemand)
London Philharmonic Orchestra, Klaus Tennstedt
Jacques Offenbach - Vénus dit à Fortune (Les Contes d'Hoffmann, Acte IV)
Choeurs et Orchestre du Théâtre Royale de la Monnaie, Sylvain Cambreling
Georges Bizet - Non, tu ne m'aimes pas (Carmen, Acte II)
Neil Schicoff, ténor / Orchestre national de France, Seiji Ozawa
Gabriel Fauré - Je me plaignais du sort ! (Pénélope, Acte I)
Orchestre Philharmonique de Monte-Carlo, Charles Dutoit
Pietro Mascagni- Voi lo sapete, o mamma (Cavalleria rusticana) Orchestre de Paris, Semyon Bychkov
Cole Porter - In the Still of the Night
Boston Pops Orchestra, John William