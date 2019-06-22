Verlaine est sans aucun doute le poète français ayant inspiré le plus de chansons et de mélodies. Alors écoutons sa chanson bien douce, « qui ne pleure que pour vous plaire... »

Le poète Paul Verlaine assis dans un bar, 1880
Le poète Paul Verlaine assis dans un bar, 1880 © Getty / Mondadori Portfolio / Contributeur

Générique : Jean-François Zygel

Le ciel est par-dessus le toit
Robert Hirsch, récitant

Gabriel Fauré – Prison
Nathalie Stutzmann, contralto / Catherine Collard, piano

Gabriel Fauré – Prison
Colette Magny / Maurice Vander, piano

Benjamin Britten – Sagesse (Quatre Chansons françaises)
Jill Gomez, soprano / Orchestre symphonique de Birmingham, Sir Simon Rattle

Reynaldo Hahn – L’heure exquise (Chansons grises)
Susan Graham, mezzo-soprano / Roger Vignoles, piano

Gabriel Fauré – La lune blanche luit dans les bois
Sanford Sylvan, baryton / Quatuor Lydian

Jules Massenet – Rêvons, c’est l’heure
Dame Felicity Lott, soprano / Ann Murray, mezzo-soprano / Graham Johnson, piano

Arthur Honegger – Un grand sommeil noir (Quatre chansons pour voix grave)
Jean-François Gardeil, baryton / Billy Eidi, piano

Igor Stravinsky – Un grand sommeil noir
Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau, baryton / Orchestre de la radio de Stuttgart, Gary Bertini  

Nadia Boulanger – Un grand sommeil noir
Edwin Crossley-Mercer, baryton-basse / Lucy Mauro, piano

Léo Ferré – Chanson d’automne

Benjamin Britten – Chanson d’automne (Quatre Chansons françaises)
Jill Gomez, soprano / Orchestre symphonique de Birmingham, Sir Simon Rattle

Charles Trenet – Verlaine

Déodat de Séverac – Paysages tristes (« Soleils couchants »)
Carolyn Sampson, soprano / Joseph Middleton, piano

Maurice Ravel – Sur l’herbe
Gérard Souzay, baryton / Dalton Baldwin, piano

Léo Ferré – Âme te souvient-il ?
Christine Sèvres

Felix Mendelssohn – Romance sans paroles op. 67 n°4 (« La Fileuse »)
Ronald Brautigam, pianoforte

