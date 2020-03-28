Verlaine est sans aucun doute le poète français ayant inspiré le plus de chansons et de mélodies. Alors écoutons sa chanson bien douce, « qui ne pleure que pour vous plaire... »
Générique : Jean-François Zygel
Le ciel est par-dessus le toit
Robert Hirsch, récitant
Gabriel Fauré – Prison
Nathalie Stutzmann, contralto / Catherine Collard, piano
Colette Magny / Maurice Vander, piano
Benjamin Britten – Sagesse (Quatre Chansons françaises)
Jill Gomez, soprano / Orchestre symphonique de Birmingham, Sir Simon Rattle
Reynaldo Hahn – L’heure exquise (Chansons grises)
Susan Graham, mezzo-soprano / Roger Vignoles, piano
Gabriel Fauré – La lune blanche luit dans les bois
Sanford Sylvan, baryton / Quatuor Lydian
Jules Massenet – Rêvons, c’est l’heure
Dame Felicity Lott, soprano / Ann Murray, mezzo-soprano / Graham Johnson, piano
Arthur Honegger – Un grand sommeil noir (Quatre chansons pour voix grave) Jean-François Gardeil, baryton / Billy Eidi, piano
Igor Stravinsky – Un grand sommeil noir
Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau, baryton / Orchestre de la radio de Stuttgart, Gary Bertini
Nadia Boulanger – Un grand sommeil noir
Edwin Crossley-Mercer, baryton-basse / Lucy Mauro, piano
Léo Ferré – Chanson d’automne
Benjamin Britten – Chanson d’automne (Quatre Chansons françaises)
Jill Gomez, soprano / Orchestre symphonique de Birmingham, Sir Simon Rattle
Charles Trenet – Verlaine
Déodat de Séverac – Paysages tristes (« Soleils couchants »)
Carolyn Sampson, soprano / Joseph Middleton, piano
Maurice Ravel – Sur l’herbe
Gérard Souzay, baryton / Dalton Baldwin, piano
Léo Ferré – Âme te souvient-il ?
Christine Sèvres
Felix Mendelssohn – Romance sans paroles op. 67 n°4 (« La Fileuse »)
Ronald Brautigam, pianoforte