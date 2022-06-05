Les musiques de New York, la ville qui ne dort jamais, avec Gershwin, Philip Glass, John Coltrane, Darius Milhaud, Dvorak, Art Tatum, John Adams...
Générique : Jean-François Zygel
Serge Gainsbourg / Babatunde Olatunji - New York USA
Serge Gainsbourg / Alain Goraguer et son orchestre
John Coltrane - Central Park West
Johan Coltrane et ses musiciens
David Rose - A Frenchman in New York
David Rose et son orchestre
Darius Milhaud - A Frenchman in New York (III. Garden on the Roof)
Arthur Fiedler, Boston Pops
George Gershwin / Art Tatum - The Man I Love
Art Tatum, piano
Anton Dvorak - Suite américaine (IV. Andante)
Ivan Fischer, Orchestre du Festival de Budapest
Richard Danielpour - Toward the Splendid City
Giancarlo Guerrero, Orchestre Symphonique de Nashville
Philip Glass - Music in 12 parts (Part 5)
The Philip Glass Ensemble
John Adams - Short Ride in a Fast Machine (Two Fanfares for orchestra)
Edo de Waart, Orchestre Symphonique de San Francisco
John Adams - On the Transmigration of Souls
Lorin Maazel, Orchestre Philharmonique de New York