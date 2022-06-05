Les musiques de New York, la ville qui ne dort jamais, avec Gershwin, Philip Glass, John Coltrane, Darius Milhaud, Dvorak, Art Tatum, John Adams...

Le Son de New York © Getty / Alan Schein

Générique : Jean-François Zygel

Serge Gainsbourg / Babatunde Olatunji - New York USA

Serge Gainsbourg / Alain Goraguer et son orchestre

John Coltrane - Central Park West

Johan Coltrane et ses musiciens

David Rose - A Frenchman in New York

David Rose et son orchestre

Darius Milhaud - A Frenchman in New York (III. Garden on the Roof)

Arthur Fiedler, Boston Pops

George Gershwin / Art Tatum - The Man I Love

Art Tatum, piano

Anton Dvorak - Suite américaine (IV. Andante)

Ivan Fischer, Orchestre du Festival de Budapest

Richard Danielpour - Toward the Splendid City

Giancarlo Guerrero, Orchestre Symphonique de Nashville

Philip Glass - Music in 12 parts (Part 5)

The Philip Glass Ensemble

John Adams - Short Ride in a Fast Machine (Two Fanfares for orchestra)

Edo de Waart, Orchestre Symphonique de San Francisco

John Adams - On the Transmigration of Souls

Lorin Maazel, Orchestre Philharmonique de New York