Les musiques de New York, la ville qui ne dort jamais, avec Gershwin, Philip Glass, John Coltrane, Darius Milhaud, Dvorak, Art Tatum, John Adams...

Le Son de New York
Le Son de New York © Getty / Alan Schein

Serge Gainsbourg / Babatunde Olatunji - New York USA

Serge Gainsbourg / Alain Goraguer et son orchestre

John Coltrane - Central Park West

Johan Coltrane et ses musiciens

David Rose - A Frenchman in New York

David Rose et son orchestre

Darius Milhaud - A Frenchman in New York (III. Garden on the Roof)

Arthur Fiedler, Boston Pops

George Gershwin / Art Tatum - The Man I Love

Art Tatum, piano

Anton Dvorak - Suite américaine (IV. Andante)

Ivan Fischer, Orchestre du Festival de Budapest

Richard Danielpour - Toward the Splendid City

Giancarlo Guerrero, Orchestre Symphonique de Nashville

Philip Glass - Music in 12 parts (Part 5)

The Philip Glass Ensemble

John Adams - Short Ride in a Fast Machine (Two Fanfares for orchestra)

Edo de Waart, Orchestre Symphonique de San Francisco

John Adams - On the Transmigration of Souls

Lorin Maazel, Orchestre Philharmonique de New York

