Beethoven-jazz, Beethoven-rock, Beethoven-chanson, Beethoven-disco, Beethoven arrangé et dérangé… Beethoven à volonté !
Générique : Jean-François Zygel
Rick van der Linden – The 5th
Ekseption
Pierre Dac / Francis Blanche – La Pince à linge
Les Quatre Barbus
Charles Ives – Concord-Sonata (3e mvt)
Marc-André Hamelin, piano
Walter Murphy – A Fifth of Beethoven
Big Apple Band
Lenny Marcus – Pastoral
Lenny Marcus Trio
Philippe Labro – Poème sur la 7e
Johnny Hallyday
Robert Schumann – Études sur un thème de Beethoven
Eric Le Sage, piano
Lou Singer – Beethoven Riffs On
Fats Jazz Band
Péter Sárik – Symphony n°9
Péter Sárik Trio
Stéphane Delplace – L'Odieuse Fugue
Félicien Brut, accordéon / Quatuor Hermès, Edouard Macarez (contrebasse)
Jean-François Zygel – Il est là
Félicien Brut, accordéon / Quatuor Hermès, Edouard Macarez (contrebasse)