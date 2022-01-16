Beethoven-jazz, Beethoven-rock, Beethoven-chanson, Beethoven-disco, Beethoven arrangé et dérangé… Beethoven à volonté !

Graffiti représentant Beethoven (ville de Bonn).
Graffiti représentant Beethoven (ville de Bonn). © AFP / INA FASSBENDER

Générique : Jean-François Zygel

Rick van der Linden – The 5th
Ekseption  

Pierre Dac / Francis Blanche – La Pince à linge
Les Quatre Barbus

Charles Ives – Concord-Sonata (3e mvt)
Marc-André Hamelin, piano

Walter Murphy – A Fifth of Beethoven
Big Apple Band

Lenny Marcus – Pastoral
Lenny Marcus Trio

Philippe Labro – Poème sur la 7e
Johnny Hallyday

Robert Schumann – Études sur un thème de Beethoven
Eric Le Sage, piano

Lou Singer – Beethoven Riffs On
Fats Jazz Band

Péter Sárik – Symphony n°9
Péter Sárik Trio

Stéphane Delplace – L'Odieuse Fugue
Félicien Brut, accordéon / Quatuor Hermès, Edouard Macarez (contrebasse)

Jean-François Zygel – Il est là
Félicien Brut, accordéon / Quatuor Hermès, Edouard Macarez (contrebasse)

